Some 76 residents have signed a petition to have a trench - which stretches along the northwest boundary of Salterns car park - refilled to maintain beach access for residents who live on Monks Way, Hill Head.

The site was excavated by Fareham Borough Council to deter people from parking on the green space next to Seafarers Sailing Club.

Peter Turner, who lives on Monks Way, said all the houses on his road have gates which allow access to the beach path.

The trench dug along the northwest boundary of Salterns car park in Monks Way, Hill Head

‘A great selling point for houses in Monk’s Way is direct access to the beach - it adds value,’ he said.

‘The guys who have houses here, they say you can go straight down to the beach - now you’ve got to walk half a mile to the end of the road.

‘In April they dug this ditch - that hindered everybody from here going down and using that pathway, especially mothers with pushchairs.

‘Every summer people come down and park next to that piece of green with their campervans and they put their tables and chairs on the green adjacent to their vehicles.

‘The residents of Fareham are having their money spent on obstructing their access to a green picnic area - it’s stupid.

‘We do not have the money to take the council to court but if we filled in that ditch they would have to take us on in a civil action - and we would welcome our day in court.

‘They’re either going to fill it or we are - subject to the response that the councillors have for us.’

Hill Head ward councillors, Kay Mandry and Steve Dugan agreed to meet Mr Turner this week to discuss possible solutions.

However, in an email sent to Mr Turner, Cllr Mandry said due to the fact the media are involved in the issue 'Steve and I feel we should not meet at the present time'.

Executive member for health and public protection, Cllr Joanne Bull said: 'A channel was excavated on at Salterns Road car park due to the increasing problem of cars parking along the grass verge instead of in the designated car parking area.

'The council had previously introduced dragons teeth as a way to prevent vehicles parking on the grassed area but unfortunately, these were vandalised.