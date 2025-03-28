Residents oppose plan to expand HMO in Stubbington Avenue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning application to increase the number of tenants in a HMO at 81 Stubbington Avenue has sparked strong opposition from local residents.

The proposal aims to turn the current six-bedroom HMO (House in Multiple Occupation) into a seven-bedroom property housing up to eight people. The plans also include changes to the roof and windows.

The property is already a registered HMO, meaning it is legally used for multiple tenants. However, residents are concerned about the impact of increasing the number of occupants. The area already has a high number of HMOs - 13.46 per cent of homes within 50 meters are HMOs, which is above the city’s 10 per cent limit.

Due to the number of objections and requests from local councillors Gerald Vernon-Jackson and Russell Simpson, the council’s planning committee is reviewing the application. It was previously discussed on March 19 but delayed for further clarification.

Many people living nearby worry about how this expansion will affect their quality of life. Some say the changes will block sunlight, reduce privacy, and lower property values. One resident shared their frustration:

“This proposal can only be negative except for the landlord's bank balance. As stated by the neighbour, it will have a huge impact on their enjoyment of their garden and will cut down light to their property. The impact on local residents is not taken into account, but it should be. Portsmouth residents, many of which have lived in the city for decades, suddenly have an HMO thrust upon them. Direct neighbours lose thousands of pounds from their property value, they have no right to appeal the decision, unlike the property developers do. Is this fair?

“Portsmouth is already the most densely populated city in the country, PCC (Portsmouth City Council) should not be letting this 'intensification' to continue, it is utterly ridiculous. Portsmouth is also one of the most deprived cities in the country, we do not have the services or infrastructure to cope with more and more adults.

“PCC only looks at one individual HMO and decides that the impact is negligible, it is an extremely short-sighted approach and cannot continue in the long term.”

The planning committee will reconsider the application next week (April 2).