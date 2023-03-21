The Coronation is set to take place on Saturday, May 6 with a bank holiday the following Monday. Those who wish to organise a street party to mark the event will need to apply for a road closure at least six weeks before the event – the closing date for applications is Friday, March 24.

Councillor Gwen Robinson, Havant Borough Council’s cabinet lead for affordable housing, communities and CIL said: ‘The Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort in May will be a huge historic milestone and I would like to encourage streets, communities, friends, and families to celebrate the Coronation together.

‘We want to do all we can to make the process of organising a street party as simple as possible and ensure our local celebrations are happy and safe events.

King Charles' coronation is on May 6

‘I urge anyone thinking of holding a street party to apply before the closing date of Friday 24 March.’

Residents can visit the council’s website to fill out the application form and find out more information.

Hampshire County Council also requires permission from anyone who wishes to display a banner – more can be found on its website.

The Coronation website provides information about special events from May 6–8 to celebrate the Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort.

The site includes information about the ceremony, how individuals and organisations can get involved through street parties, Coronation Big Lunches and the volunteering drive on Monday, May 8 known as The Big Help Out.

