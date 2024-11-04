Measures to improve road safety and traffic noise in central Southsea has been hailed a success with a road now permanently made into a one-way street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The the one-way system on Bramble and Talbot Road will now remain permanently in place after Portsmouth’s city councillors praised the Active Pompey Neighbourhood (APN) scheme, implemented in Southsea in 2022, for its positive impact on traffic and safety within Central Southsea.

A key element of the scheme has been the conversion of Bramble Road, which houses the Bramble Infant School, into a one-way eastbound street, with vehicles allowed to travel north or south upon reaching Talbot Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bramble Road | Google Streetview

This has been accompanied by traffic-calming measures such as speed cushions installed on Fawcett Road, Francis Avenue, Orchard Road, Talbot Road, and Sutherland Road, all intended to lower vehicle speeds and promote active travel.

At a recent transport cabinet meeting, Councillor Suzy Horton expressed her support for the initiative, which aims to ease traffic congestion and create safer, quieter streets.

Cllr Horton noted that the scheme targets “the most densely populated ward in the city and arguably in the country outside some parts of London”, highlighting the area’s limited green space and inherent traffic issues.

“The focus at the beginning was about making things quieter, safer, and greener, focusing on through traffic rather than trying to cancel out traffic,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The APN scheme also includes three designated “creative spaces” aimed at enhancing street aesthetics and biodiversity. One space, located at the Bramble Road and Fawcett Road junction, uses recycled plastic planters for greening on a section of double yellow lines.

Two additional parking spaces at the Talbot Road and Fawcett Road junction have been repurposed for a bicycle hanger and more recycled plastic planters.

Council documents suggested that if the scheme becomes permanent, the temporary planters could be replaced by low-level rain gardens. Council reports highlight the broader benefits of the APN scheme, describing how quieter, low-traffic roads “prioritise active travel, reduce through traffic and manage the speed of existing vehicles driving in the area.”

When residents were invited to provide feedback on the scheme, 12 expressed support, six opposed it, and 11 offered suggestions for improvement. Cllr Peter Candlish, the transport cabinet member, approved the implementation of the one-way system on Bramble and Talbot Road permanently.