Roebuck House will not house asylum seekers, confirms estate agent
Speculation had continued despite the Home Office stating yesterday that they had “no plans” to use the building for asylum seekers—a phrase that left some doubt among politicians and residents.
Samantha Dean, lettings manager at the Southsea-based estate agent, confirmed that the building will be for private rentals only.
“We’ve been dealing with the management company who deals with them on behalf of a London agent who buys up property and does it for the private sector only,” she said.
“We weren’t able to say anything until we'd given the go-ahead that our terms had been agreed. We’ve got professional photography around there now, drones, boards, banners.
“There’s 56 units, one and two beds, done to a very high standard. We want to attract local people, businesses, people that are commuting, workers up at the new fire station, nurses, doctors. Hopefully, access for viewings can start next week.”
She added that while the agency had to watch speculation grow, they were unable to correct it until their agreement was finalised.
MP for Portsmouth North Amanda Martin criticised the spread of misinformation, accusing an “elected representative” and others of stirring up fear.
Councillor George Madgwick, leader of the Portsmouth Independent Party, had posted a video on social media discussing the building’s possible use.
Ms Martin said the speculation amounted to “whipping up fear,” which “leads to people calling for ‘riots’ or deaths” and is “the height of irresponsibility and can be extremely dangerous".
She added: “The false and baseless claims we’ve seen being circulated on social media by an elected representative and others is deeply concerning. It has caused an enormous amount of upset and fear in our community and is simply unacceptable.”
In response, Cllr Madgwick said: “Labour suggested I have misled people; however if you watch my original video you'll see I was very clear on what was factual and what was speculation.”
A Home Office spokesperson reiterated to the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the building was, and is, under “no consideration” for housing asylum seekers.
