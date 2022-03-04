Royal British Legion club in Cosham could be replaced by four-storey block of flats

Lawish One Ltd has applied for permission to demolish the club house to make way for 27 flats which it said would help boost housing numbers in the city and fit in with the surrounding area.

'The positioning of the proposed flatted development is in a highly sustainable location,' a statement submitted with its plans says. 'The design of the proposed flats shall be innovative and will be of high quality that will positively support the diverse character of the area and shall accord with similar massing and height proportions.'

The building has been disused for several years, leading to issues with fly-tipping and a deterioration in its condition.

Flats that could replace the Royal British Legion Club in Cosham

In its place, the developer is proposing a single block on eight one-bed and 19 two-bed flats with a total of 19 parking spaces across the site and 46 bikes.

It said this provision 'will meet the needs of intended residents' due to the proximity to services in the centre of Cosham.

The fourth floor has been set back in a bid to reduce the bulkiness of the building, providing only three of the flats on the top storey with rooftop solar panels.

No affordable housing is included in the plans but the developer said it would carry out an 'affordable housing report' to assess any contribution it could make.

The statement adds that the failure of the city council to meet its housing targets means planning permission should be granted 'without delay'.

'The benefits of allowing this scheme shall deliver additional housing, job creation during the construction phase, revenue to nearby shops generated from occupiers, and environmental benefits such as renewable energysources and electric car charging points,' it says