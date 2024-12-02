Former councillor Seán Woodward has been appointed an honorary alderman for his long-standing dedication to public service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An honorary alderman is a title granted to a former councillor who has given exceptional service to the council and the area they served.

Alderman Seán Woodward served as a cabinet member for economy, transport and environment between 2013 and 2016, as a cabinet member for recreation and heritage between 2018 and 2020 at Hampshire County Council, and was council leader of Fareham Borough Council for 25 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservative councillor served Fareham for nearly four decades, winning 15 consecutive elections.

Fareham Borough Council leader, Councillor Sean Woodward

In 2020, he resigned from his cabinet position at the county council days after being criticised for having “strong links” to a group which was set to receive a council grant. Three years later, he announced that he would not be standing as a candidate in the 2024 elections and he also stepped down from the borough council.

After 35 years of serving its community, the county council is now conferring the title of honorary alderman.

The current council leader, councillor Nick Adams-King, introduced the motion to a meeting at Hampshire County Council last week. Alongside Mr Woodward, five other former county councillors were named honorary aldermen. They were Tony Barron, Charles Choudhary, Roger Huxstep, Carol Leversha and Patricia West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Adams-King said: “Each has a long and well-evidenced period of service to the county council. Indeed when I added up the total amount of time that everybody has spent, you’ve contributed 77 years of public service just to this council.

“I know that many of you have worked and served on other councils, and indeed, Sean’s 10 years as leader of Fareham Borough Council is, I’m pretty sure, will probably never be surpassed.

The leader of the council thanked all the six new aldermen for their contribution to the residents of Hampshire.

He added: “Our colleagues here have heard me say this before no one ever enters politics to do harm. We just disagree about the way in which we do good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your length of service, each of you, and the positivity and the contribution that you’ve made to the county council and to the people of Hampshire and to our entire area can only be in part repaid by the honour we give you today, so thank you for all that you’ve done for us.