Construction of the multi-million pound facility began earlier this year in response to a shortfall of provision in the city identified in the 2018 Playing Pitch Strategy for Portsmouth.

On Wednesday (July 12) a notice of intended disposal of land was published in The News confirming the council’s plan to lease out the centre, rather than run it itself.

Councillor Steve Pitt, the leader of the council and cabinet member for leisure, said the notice was a legal requirement and that the ‘disposal’ would only be temporary for the duration of the lease.

The new Football Hub is being built at King George V playing fields in Cosham. Picture: Sarah Standing (130723-6502)

“We’re pleased with the progression of our ambitious King George V football hub, to develop football facilities in the north of the city,” he said. “Advertising the intended disposal of land is a statutory requirement, which will move us one step closer to enabling children and adults to play football in the north of city whatever the weather.

“I’d like to reassure residents that the rest of the green space at King George V playing fields will remain accessible to the local community for their leisure use.”

He added that public access to the playing fields would continue, including the football hub’s grass pitches when no games are being played. The notice is due to be published for a second time next week.

It is expected that the new operator will take over the running of the facility in either December or January, with the lease running until June 2039.

The football hub will include the replacement of the pavilion with new changing rooms, toilets and a cafe and the construction of two all-weather pitches. These pitches, the pavilion and the car park will be included in the lease and run on behalf of the council.