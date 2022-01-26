Architects have reduced the height of the proposed nine-storey facility by between three and six metres in a bid to overcome concerns that saw the council’s own planning committee reject the previous ‘ugly and huge’ scheme last year.

Cabinet member for transport Lynne Stagg said the £20m transport hub off the M275 was a ‘vital part’ of efforts to tackle pollution and congestion in the city.

‘I hope these changes are enough to overcome the concerns the planning committee had,’ she said.

Photo of the previous plans for a new park and ride station at Tipner. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.

‘The plans need to be put into context: air pollution and congestion are two of the biggest problems we have in the city and this is a really effective way to reduce both.’

The 2,650-space building would provide bike and e-scooter hire provision as well as an increased number of bus services operating around the city.

Cllr Stagg said there were also plans for it to offer dedicated parking provision for cruise ship passengers as well as a courier transfer facility allowing larger lorries to drop off packages to be delivered around the city by electric vans and cargo bikes.

‘By having this facility we will reduce the number of cars on our streets and in turn lower the amount of pollution they are pumping into the air,’ she added.

‘These are growing problems and problems we need to take action against.’

The outline planning application proposes a 28.5 metre high building which would provide 2,650 parking spaces – the same number included in the previous scheme.

The building would be designed with planted walls in a bid to improve the design of the building and increase its environmental impact.

Expansion of the existing park and ride is outlined as a priority in the city transport strategy which says it would offer lower-cost parking options than the city centre and ‘help reduce congestion and address poor air quality’.

‘The expansion of the current park and ride facility is an important project for Portsmouth,’ a statement written by the council’s agent Savills says. ‘The proposal will enable a significant increase in the number vehicles that will be captured before they enter the centre of Portsmouth.

‘This will have the effect of reducing the volume of traffic and pollution, helping reach emissions targets set by the council.’

Should full planning permission be granted, construction work is due to begin in 2023 with a ‘minimum of 300’ parking spaces available at all times.

