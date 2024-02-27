Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth City Council’s licensing sub-committee will meet next week to determine the restaurant and bar’s premises licence – which authorises the sale of alcohol and late-night entertainment at the Elm Grove venue.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police Constabulary requested the review due to “significant concerns relating to crime and disorder, public safety and public nuisance”. Recent police reports describe violent crime, disorder, and anti-social behaviour by the customers at SBK. It adds that intoxication is a “contributory factor” to this and that drink discounts such as 2-4-1 cocktails, happy hours and bottomless brunches are “irresponsible”. It adds: “The business seems to be entirely based around discounted alcohol, multi-purchase discounts and the provision of an unspecified amount of alcohol for a fixed fee with 90 minutes to drink your money’s worth.”

The police recommend the sub-committee prohibit alcohol promotions, reduce permitted hours to 11pm or consider revoking the premises licence altogether. The sub-committee approved a reduction of seats in the venue in October last year.

The owner requested to reduce the seats from 100 to 70 but the council ensured a minimum of 85 seats to keep the venue “restaurant-focused”. At the time, the changes were said to give the venue more flexibility and would allow the business to succeed. However, the police have asked the sub-committee to consider whether they were “deliberately misled” during the hearing.

A total of eight incidents at the venue have been reported to the police – one involved a “very drunk male” who was ejected from SBK and then assaulted a member of staff, he was then taken to the ground in the road in front of moving traffic – he was restrained there for eight minutes before police arrived.