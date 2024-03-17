Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The airfield at Daedalus in Lee-on-the-Solent is due to be upgraded. Aeronautical ground lighting (AGL) will enable aircraft to land at the site in poor visibility conditions and later in the evening.

Councillor Seán Woodward, executive leader of Fareham Borough Council, said: "This investment in AGL underlines Fareham Borough Council's commitment to fostering innovation and progress at Solent Airport. By embracing technological advancements, Solent Airport is poised to solidify its position as a premier hub for aviation training and operations in the region.

"I am delighted that we have managed to see this game-changing step forward finally come to fruition.” The new lighting would allows the airport to operate between 9am and 6pm throughout the year, rather than having to close earlier during the winter months.

Solent Airport Daedalus is getting a ground-lighting upgrade in hopes of transforming the airfield. Pictured is Councillor Seán Woodward, Executive Leader of Fareham Borough Council, and Euro Flight Training Owner, Valentino Kadirzade.

The ground-lighting improvements would allow planes to land at later times.

Aircraft will be able to take off and land during the greyer conditions once the project is completed. It is hoped the airfield's improvement will attract high-skilled jobs to Fareham borough.

Valentino Kadirzade is the owner of Euro Flight Training, a flying school which instructs private and commercial pilots. He said: "This development signifies a monumental step forward for our flying school and the broader aviation industry. It will unlock a new realm of possibilities for our students and instructors alike, empowering them to pursue their passion for flying with heightened convenience and safety."