MP Stephen Morgan with the Solent Waspi group at the Labour Party Conference in 2021

The Solent Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) group are holding an exhibition stand at the Brighton event, which runs from September 25 to 29. And on Monday representatives from the Solent contingent and other Waspi groups set up outside Brighton Conference Centre to update Labour members and delegates on recent progress.

Solent Waspi co-ordinator, Shelagh Simmons, said: ‘MPs will play a crucial part in ensuring we get the justice we need and deserve after six years of campaigning. Waspi has always had Labour Party support and we look forward to its ongoing commitment to our campaign.

‘The Waspi campaign exhibition stand has been very busy with visitors. We are greatly encouraged by the positive response we've received from Labour Party members and their reaffirmed commitment to our campaign.’​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Among those who showed their support for the group were MP Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth Councillor George Fielding and Portsmouth north and south Labour Party delegates Amanda Martin and Craig Withey. Mr Morgan said: ‘Solent Waspi are tireless campaigners and do incredibly important work shining a light on where there has been pension injustice. It’s vital their voices are heard, so it was really pleasing to see its members at this year’s Labour Party conference and catch up on their recent efforts.’

