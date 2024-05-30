Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The leader of Portsmouth City Council has not ruled out the possibility of converting the former Knight and Lee building due to a lack of progress from developers.

Developers THAT Group secured planning permission in 2022 to redevelop the former John Lewis outlet on Palmerston Road. The plans, initially approved by the council in 2019, had to be reconsidered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The current proposal includes a 43-bedroom hotel, two cinemas, office spaces, a gym, retail establishments, food and drink bars, and an indoor food market. However, since planning permission was granted, there has been visibly little progress on the site.

When asked if the developers might pull out of the project, Councillor Steve Pitt said he was unsure but added: “If they did, someone else will probably step in. That’s the nature of development—it’s a prime site.”

A CGI of the proposed redevelopment of the Knight and Lee building in Portsmouth

“I like the proposal they had, but if it’s not them, somebody else will, and I wouldn’t rule out that being the council,” he added. “I don’t know the detailed financial appraisal side of things, but I don’t want that site left undeveloped in the long term. We were prepared to step in and do something with Debenhams. I wouldn’t rule out doing something with Knight and Lee.”

Both cinemas would each have 84 seats, and the food hall is expected to feature a rotating selection of local vendors. The bar, which will be part of the hotel, will be open 24 hours a day and accessible to the public. In the mornings, the food hall will serve breakfast to hotel guests.

The Knight and Lee department store, one of only two John Lewis shops in the UK to retain its original name and the first to be closed by the retailer since 2006, was the smallest full-range department store at 35,000 sq ft and could not easily be modernised.

