The project, aimed at increasing greening, encouraging active travel and supporting businesses, will see 'underused' pavement and on-street parking areas transformed to house outdoor seating parklets, cycle parking and planters.

Two sites - the first in Albert Road outside Southsea Cycles and the second outside the shops on Highland Road, from Goulds Jewellers to Bengal Spice - have been chosen in an effort to encourage greater community cohesion.

The Living Streets plans for Albert Road in Southsea. Picture: Studio slaughterhouse

City councillor Charlotte Gerada said rising cost for materials meant efforts were continuing to source funding but that the they were expected to be in place by the middle of August.

'The support we've had has been really great,' she said. 'It's been particularly heartwarming to have Cumberland and Craneswater schools involved and for them to tell us how they will be able to use these spaces for their pupils.

'Having these spaces will help bring the whole community together but will also help support our businesses and the environment.'

A series of events have been held over recent weeks, from non-uniform days at both schools to a second hand clothes sale which raised £1,300.

Portsmouth city councillor Charlotte Gerada at a second hand clothes sale that raised £1,300 for the Living Streets campaign

This community fundraising has been boosted by grants of £10,000 and £15,000 from Sport England and British Airways respectively.

Just under £33,000 has been collected so far with the number expected to be boosted by a sports day-style event due to take place on Sunday, May 29.

The event will see two teams - one from Broadway Coffee Roasters and the second from Hunter Gatherer - go up against each other in a series of cycling-inspired disciplines on the Naval Playing Field at the Royal Garrison Church.

The event begins at 4pm and will also feature a series of stalls.

Cllr Gerada said money raised at the event would help cover the rising cost of materials to build the parklets although funding was also being sought from the council to help meet the final financial requirement.