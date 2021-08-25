A row has broken out over plans to share some spaces between two parking zones in Southsea

Portsmouth City Council has put forward plans which could see sections at the northern end of Owen Street and Ward Road in the MG zone opened up for use by people living across Highland Road in MH.

But the suggestion has sparked a backlash from people living in the two roads who said it would 'further exacerbate' parking shortages near their homes.

The boundary between the two residents' parking zones runs through Highland Road meaning people living on the north side can be left with 'considerable' walks from their homes to available parking.

'After the introduction of the MG parking zone into the side roads opposite, a small number of residents living on the north side of Highland Road within the MH parking zone opposite Owen Street and Ward Road, reported having to walk considerable distances,' a council report by its director of regeneration, Tristan Samuels, says.

'Seeing spaces available in the roads that they were previously able to use, but that are now restricted between 12-1pm and 6-7pm, has caused some frustration.'

In an attempt to resolve the issue, the council drew up plans that would allow people living in the MH area to also use about 12 spaces in Owen Street and Ward Road.

In June, the council began consulting on the change with it drawing support from four Highland Road residents.

However, more than 30 people, most living in either of the two affected roads, have opposed the move saying they paid for permits based on the original arrangement.

'The majority agreement to move to residents' parking was made on the basis that the north side of Highland Road, which is mostly flats and therefore made up with a high density of people, would not be able to park in MG zone,' one Ward Road objector said.

'It now appears that the council are reversing that, putting us at a great risk of finding our parking problems back to square one - and believe me, it was absolutely horrendous.'

Others said the change would have the reverse effect with Ward Road and Owen Street residents instead having to park long distances from their homes.

Despite this, the council's cabinet member for transport, councillor Lynne Stagg, will be asked to approve the plans when she considers the report next Thursday.