Southsea Soul Bar’s late-night hours cut after noise complaints

Portsmouth Civic Offices

Portsmouth City Council has decided to reduce the licensing hours of Soul Bar in Southsea following complaints from residents about late-night noise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision follows a request for a licence review made by Sam Funnell from Universal Property and Investment, representing tenants affected by the noise. Complaints centred around loud music and disturbances late at night, which residents said had been ongoing for some time.

Soul Bar, located at 31 Osborne Road, has been under its current licence since April 2021, when it was taken over by Paul Drysdale. The venue has had several uses in the past, including a café, an art gallery, and a restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A neighbouring resident wrote in their representation that music was sometimes playing as late as 4am. They said: “As well as playing music late, they play music with a lot of bass.

"The vibration from the bass as well as the music has woken me up on several occasions and stops me from being able to go back to sleep at a usual time.”

The licensing sub-committee decided to restrict the sale of alcohol to 11.30pm from Sundays to Thursdays, with the premises closing at midnight. On Fridays and Saturdays, alcohol sales will stop at 1.30am, with the venue closing at 2am.

A condition has also been added requiring a noise management programme to be in place whenever a DJ or live music event is planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents had complained of late-night nuisance until 3am seven days a week, with excessive music volume and patrons causing noise. Complaints have been made since 2022, and loud music was reportedly heard even when the venue was not open.

Councillor Emily Strudwick, who chairs the licensing sub-committee, said: “The sub-committee has had to carefully consider and weigh the interests of a business against the rights of those living so close to the premises.

“The current hours of operation are considered generous - where residents are living so close are so directly affected the sub-committee felt it had no choice but to take action.

“Some activity and disturbance is generally expected in an area that has a vibrant night-time economy - nevertheless there must be a balance.”