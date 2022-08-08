Sports pavilion in Emsworth is set for refurbishment

It's hoped by Havant Borough Council that the redevelopment enhances the existing facility and local sporting infrastructure.

The new sports pavilion could provide two large changing rooms that meet England & Wales Cricket Board and Football Foundation standards.

Emsworth pavilion is set for a major refurbishment

The new changing facilities will provide kit storage space for 12 players with adjoining toilet and shower rooms - each changing room will have its own pitch access.

Other facilities such as a new clubhouse room are proposed with WC and kitchen facilities

Planning documents state the new clubhouse will be ‘opening out to the cricket pitch to the south via bi-folding glazed doors’.

‘This application by Havant Borough Council for the benefit of Emsworth Cricket Club seeks to update the existing sports pavilion to enhance its use, its flexibility and its appropriateness for sporting facilities for players and spectators alike.

‘The clubroom which is currently a very utilitarian space is intended to be a more attractive space from where the action on the pitch can be observed.

‘With the changing facilities meeting EBC and Football Foundation requirements, the proposals will allow the cricket club to fulfil its fixtures whilst the clubroom will allow the club to have a flexible space to assist with community interaction and revenue-enhancing capabilities.’

The existing structure of the pavilion will remain unchanged with only external adaptations being the changing room lobbies, the bi-fold doors and new doors and windows.