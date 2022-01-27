St James Hospital Picture: Liam Nash Photography

But Lib Dem Gerald Vernon-Jackson has hit back and said the £1 deal would have led to to ‘more money for the NHS’.

Conservative opposition group leader Simon Bosher is angry and said the offer – which did include a profit share agreement – had only been submitted to win political support from the public.

‘For years [Gerald] Vernon-Jackson has been lauding his “serious” bid as a solution to protecting the St James’ Hospital site but as we can all now see it was for the princely sum of £1,’ he said. ‘His bid was nothing more than a complete sham and an electioneering stunt.

‘Now we all know why he's been so determined to keep it a secret. Quite frankly he and his Liberal Democrat colleagues have misled the residents of Milton into believing that they would save the St James’ Hospital site when they clearly had no intention of doing so.

‘His behaviour has been nothing short of disgraceful.’

But Cllr Vernon-Jackson said the NHS would have been better off financially had it gone with the council bid and instead accused the Conservative group of ‘misleading the public’.

Details of the bid show the council expected to make a £10.7m profit on its 170-home development. A presentation given by the council said the NHS would receive 50 per cent of profit ‘once a suitable developer’s profit had been achieved'.

Under the council plan, 30 per cent of the 170 homes would have been affordable while the £55m PJ Livesey scheme - a decision on which was deferred by the council planning committee last month - includes zero.

The bid letter submitted to the NHS said the the offer was a ‘strategic decision to invest within the city to enable and safeguard the delivery of quality housing and public ammenity (sic)’.

‘To say this was just a £1 bid is itself misleading,’ Cllr Vernon-Jackson said. ‘The NHS would have ended up with more money than the £3.5m they will get from PJ Livesey and we would also have progressed it much more quickly, saving it from maintenance costs.’

NHS Property Services said earlier this month that its continued ownership of the hospital was 'an unnecessary financial drain' which cost it £1.6m in 2021. The sale to PJ Livesey will not be completed until planning permission is awarded.