Gosport Borough Council is set to agree to plough on with a £1.2 million sea defence project – and it needs to be done quickly to stop costs skyrocketing again.

The scheme needs a contractor by February and then has a four-month window to be completed this year as costs could rise again over next winter, the council said. The Stokes Bay Seawall replacement project team will present the latest information at a council meeting on January 11 as it seeks approval for procurement and delivery.Work is needed to restore and rebuild 135 metres of the 1970s collapsed sea defences along Stokes Bay Road and coastline in Gosport and it now has a budget of £1,259.317 million – more than double the initial budget. The report said the project is necessary for reducing flood and erosion risk impacts to important infrastructure, including a local road and addressing long-term and ongoing health and safety risks. It will also see the reinstatement of public amenities, recreation, and access for a strategic open area, as per the Gosport Borough Local Plan, and to improve physical and mental health and wellbeing.

The report said the funding gap of nearly £760,00 is due to hyperinflation and its impact on the cost of construction materials, fuel, plant hire and labour, along with further damage and deterioration to the existing seawall from Storm Eunice in February 2022. The initial project budget was £500,000 made up of £450,000 from Gosport Borough Council and £50,000 Hampshire County Council. A local levy bill to cover the shortfall of £756,317 was applied for and agreed in October 2023 from the Southern Regional Flood and Coastal Committee (RFCC).

Coastal Partners have submitted plans to Gosport Borough Council for a new Stokes Bay sea defence which partially collapsed during Storm Eunice

There could be potential further damage from more adverse winter weather, such as Storm Henk which has just battered the country. The scheme aims to help the economy of the area by encouraging investment, protecting, and improving infrastructure and land use by developing a programme of coastal defences. The new defences are considered necessary to protect against the impact of climate change implications and reduce communities’ risk from a rise in sea level.