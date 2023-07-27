Stagecoach will be operating five new services across the city following investment from Portsmouth City Council. The new routes – the 12, 13, 14, 18 and 25 – will be coming into operation on September 3.

Marc Reddy, managing director of Stagecoach South, said: “We’re really excited to be awarded the contracts for services 12, 13, 14, 18 and 25. The new services will complement our existing city bus network and customers will now benefit, and be able to make the most of the fantastic work, business and leisure opportunities across the area.

The new bus services will be ferrying passengers across the city. Picture: Habibur Rahman

"We look forward to welcoming new customers onto our buses across the summer – especially with fares still reduced under the Government’s £2 single fare cap scheme.” As previously reported in The News, the bus contracts were offered to contractors on a cost basis, in order to keep the services financially sustainable.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, cabinet member for transport, said: "It is essential we ensure the continuation of important bus services in the city. I know from speaking with the residents of Portsmouth how much of a positive impact these bus routes have on people's lives.” A new First Solent route – the number 22 – will also soon be in operation.

The new Stagecoach routes covers areas and essential spots including Tipner, North End, Copnor, St Marys Hospital, Fratton, Cosham, QA Hospital, Paulsgrove, Old Portsmouth, Southsea, Eastney, Hayling Ferry, Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth College, Baffins and more.

Here is a full breakdown of the new routes and where they go

Number 12 – Tipner - North End - Copnor - St Mary's Hospital - Fratton Way

Number 13/14 – City Centre - Milton (13) - Baffins (14) - Portsmouth College

Number 18 – Southea - Fratton - North End - Cosham - QA Hospital - Paulsgrove

Number 25 – Hayling Ferry - Eastney - Southsea - Old Portsmouth - Gunwharf Quays