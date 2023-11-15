First Bus is asking Portsmouth City Council whether it needs environmental assessments for the new electric bus depot at the former news centre site in Hilsea.

The bus company has applied for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) screening opinion for the construction of their new “super depot” at the site of the former printing press on London Road. The demolition of the building, which started in October, was approved under a General Permitted Development Order and First Bus said it wants to keep up to 100 electric buses at the side to meet its net-zero aims.

First Bus is required to ask the local authority whether an EIA is necessary which identifies and mitigates environmental impacts, ensuring sustainable development and informing subsequent planning applications.

The News Centre, London Road, Hilsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 200323-17)

Planning documents said: “The proposed development consists of the provision of an all-electric bus depot for First Hampshire and Dorset Ltd which is to accommodate up to 100 12-metre electric buses.

“The purpose of the proposals is to transform the First Bus fleet to being run on electricity and contributing to the group’s carbon net-zero targets.

“The proposed bus depot development will also operate during the daytime, when buses are out on their routes, as an electric charging station for local businesses and the public.

“The electric charging station will enable Portsmouth Council and local businesses to develop towards their own carbon zero targets.

Part of the demolition work at The News Centre. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak.

“The redevelopment of the site includes demolition, however, this element of the site’s redevelopment has been subject to a separate prior notification process which has already concluded.

It finishes by saying the proposal would not constitute an EIA development “either solely in respect to one particular issue or cumulatively”.

Heritage and architectural groups have objected to the scheme, stating the former new centre retains intangible and historical value to the city. The News Centre became The News’ headquarters in 1969 after its relocation from Stanhope Road. It served as the newspaper’s base until 2013 when advertising and editorial staff relocated.