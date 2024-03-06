Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tim Hortons has been granted permission to open its new site in Fareham Business Park in Lederle Lane - adjacent to KFC - between 6am and 11pm Mondays to Saturdays and between 6.30am and 10.30pm on Sundays and bank holidays. This is longer than was originally granted last year when permission was given to open from 7am and 11pm Mondays to Saturdays, and 8am and 10pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

The site at Fareham Trade Park off Lederle Lane, Gosport, where Tim Hortons is being built. Picture: Sarah Standing (311023-342)

As previously reported by The News, it has subsequently applied for planning permission to extend this to between 6am and midnight every day but later amended its application after local opposition was raised.

The planned new coffee shop/restaurant building is situated to the west of the site with car parking on its eastern side and the drive-through lanes on the southern side of the site. The original proposals also included an outdoor seating area on the east side of the building. Planning permission for signage at the site was granted in August 2023 and the shell of the building completed for many months.

Planning documents stated: "The Tim Hortons offer is different from that provided by the likes of McDonalds, KFC and Burger King and is comparable to that provided by coffee shop operators such as Costa or Starbucks, with a substantial part of the offer comprising hot and cold beverages and bakery items, including an extensive choice of donuts."