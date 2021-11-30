Tipner West: Super peninsula plan has already cost Portsmouth City Council almost £20m

Written following a request from councillors to 'pause and rethink' the highly controversial proposals, the report warns the council risks losing an almost £50m government grant and increasing the chances of making any scheme unviable if ambitions are scaled back.

So the council has spent almost £20m on the plan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the Lennox Point super-peninsula at Tipner West could look Picture: Portsmouth City Council

Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson said the future of the troubled project was in the hands of councillors but said he was 'loath to give the government back' the City Deal money.

A motion agreed at October's full council meeting saw work on the Tipner West project, including the controversial land reclamation for the Lennox Point element, suspended.

Councillor Cal Corkery, who proposed it, said the move would 'ensure value for money is achieved, the environment is protected and the maximum possible levels of affordable housing are delivered'.

Work has not completely stopped, however, with some time sensitive biodiversity studies having been carried out in recent weeks.

In total, almost £20m has been spent on the project so far with most of this sum being used to to put together a planning application that had been due to be submitted in the summer.

SEE ALSO: Hayling Island rock and roller who played with the Rolling Stones and Cliff Richard dies

The council's director of regeneration, Tristan Samuels, said the spending is 'substantial' but that it was 'not disproportionate for a site of this complexity'.

'Costs of this order were reflected in the overall financial evaluation of the City Deal bid supported by the government,' it says. 'By comparison, it is estimated that the development of the site for something akin to the Lennox Point proposal would cost in the region of £1.4bn.'

The new report says a larger-scale development would be better placed to attract government funding needed to subsidise the cost of building housing and to cover the estimated £32m needed for flood defences in the area.

'Developing the existing land mass plus land reclamation (represented by the Lennox Point proposal) is the strongest option for Tipner West in order to deliver the most financially viable scheme,' it says.

It adds: 'Only a scheme of significant scale with substantial economic and environmental benefits is capable of being financially viable.

'Schemes of smaller scale and fewer economic benefits will not be capable of providing both sufficient income returns and attracting the required government funding to meet the scale of the significant costs necessary for this site.'

It adds the 'exemplar net zero carbon development' would help deliver flood defences needed in the area while providing new housing and employment land and be a 'net habitat gain'.

However, both the RSPB and Hampshire & Isle of Wight have opposed the reclamation of land and spearheaded a petition against it signed more than 24,000 times.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson said councillors would now have to reach a cross-party decision for the future for any development in the area.

'The decision about what happens is now in the hands of councillors,' he said. 'It might be the case that there are other ways of meeting our housing targets but it may be that these are even more unpopular.'