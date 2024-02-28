Enforcement action is being taken against the venue by Fareham Borough Council after its newest 450-seater theatre was built without planning permission - something the theatre insists it does not need. The theatre has lodged an appeal against the enforcement action, but should it lose the theatre will forced to close - although the smaller Oak Theatre and Acorn Studio would remain.

This has promoted the theatre to launch a 'Save TFT' campaign to promote itself and garner support for the venue. Local local residents have been asked to add their support, highlighting the work it does in the community being used by groups such as the Scouts. The theatre, which is not-for-profit, also has over 400 members.

Chris Milburn, a trustee of the theatre, created the petition - which has now reached over 4,300 signatures. He hopes to reach 5,000 signatures and use it in May as evidence when the planning inquiry opens and the fate of the venue will be decided by an independent inspector.

Chris said be believed the venue had been treated badly by the borough council and described the situation as 'heartbreaking'. He described Titchfield Festival Theatre as “more than a theatre,” and “a huge asset to the community”. He added: “I don’t think people, particularly the council, have any idea what it is doing for the community.”

As previously reported by The News, Fareham Borough Council says the 450-seat theatre was created in a space which has planning permission for use for storage purposes only and includes a newly excavated underground orchestra pit beneath the stage, changing rooms and rehearsal areas.

It says council officers warned the theatre last year that, without appropriate planning permission being obtained, the new venue was at risk of enforcement action being taken. It says the theatre did not heed these warnings, prompting it to take action.

Made up of three buildings, the theatre’s third and newest venue is a 450-seat theatre behind the existing Oak Theatre and Acorn Studio. The theatre argues that as the site had already been used for over ten years for theatrical purposes this was not something not needed.

It says before the new theatre was built, shows were often sold out, and extra performances often had to be added to match the demand and lack of space. Most recently, the new theatre held a performance by Stage One Youth Theatre where all tickets sold out, it said.

Chris said: “We’re just hopeful the planning inquiry in May will find in our favour, and we can carry on the good work.”