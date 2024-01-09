A number of soon-to-be newlyweds have been contacted by the venue, run by Titchfield Festival Theatre, to inform them that their weddings later this year can no longer take place because too many events are being held there this year. This has thrown their plans into disarray with them either being forced to delay their wedding or find a new venue for it to take place.

The venue has blamed Fareham Borough Council’s ‘vindictive vendetta’ against the theatre. This is after the council began enforcement action against the festive theatre's new 450-seater theatre which the council says breaches planning rules. It has also taken action against the theatre, which owns the historic Great Barn in Mill Lane, for ‘repeatedly’ breaching a condition of its planning permission which limits the number of weddings and related events it is entitled to hold each year. It is understood that no more than 14 wedding ceremonies are allowed to take place on site each year.

Titchfield Festival Theatre told The News that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many couples were forced to cancel or postpone their weddings – creating a considerable backlog and causing upset, as well as a logistical headache for venues around the country, including The Great Barn.

The festive theatre explained that it decided, like other places across the UK, to honour rearranged bookings even though this took it over the limit allowed and said that most, if not all, other councils supported venues in doing this as a short term interim measure to help couples and the wedding locations.

It said that Hampshire Registrars, who conduct the ceremonies at the barn, were aware of this and had confirmed the ceremonies. But now it said as a result of the ongoing dispute between the theatre and the borough council, the Registrars have now informed the venue that some ceremonies can now not go ahead – leaving wedding plans in tatters. The festival theatre has said it is now having some ‘very difficult’ conversations with couples affected, and it is working with them to agree a way forward.

Kevin Fraser, Chair of Titchfield Festival Theatre Trustees said: “This action by Fareham Borough Council confirms in many people’s eyes the continued vindictive vendetta that its councillors are pursuing against Titchfield Festival Theatre. Far from being supportive, as per their recent press release, Fareham Conservative Councillors are once again showing their true colours. We call upon FBC to stop this vengeful behaviour, end their dispute with TFT, and therefore enable our wedding couples to focus on what should be their big day.”

A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council, in behalf of the Registrars has confirmed that it has been speaking to the venue and those affected – with one couple already helped to rearrange their wedding as a result.

The spokesperson said: “All venues are expected to follow local planning regulations which in the case of The Great Barn in Titchfield, is the responsibility of Fareham Borough Council. The management team at the Great Barn, an independent venue in Titchfield, has recently provided us with information regarding the regulations that apply to their venue which state that they can only hold a set number of events per year, including wedding ceremonies.

"We understand that this has led to the venue’s decision not to go ahead with some planned events. Our registration team, who perform the ceremonies, is ready to assist any couples that have been affected and we have already assisted one couple to rearrange their special day.”

A previous statement from Fareham Borough Council said that its enforcement action was being brought about to ensure public safety as well as ensure that strict planning rules, which govern all developments, are followed. It has also previously said that following an investigation the council found evidence that the number of weddings allowed had exceeded 14 by ‘some margin’ during 2022.

