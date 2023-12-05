A community theatre has accused Fareham Borough Council of using “bully boy tactics” to try and stifle its expansion.

Fareham Borough Council is taking enforcement action against Titchfield Festival Theatre which has pressed ahead with its new 450-seat Arden site at the rear of the existing venue in St Margaret’s Lane, despite the local authority not giving it planning permission. As a result, Titchfield Festival Theatre have to secure planning permission or the council can order them to abandon the site. The enforcement notice requires the theatre to cease use by February 29, 2024, unless an appeal is lodged – with the deadline being December 29, 2023.

But the theatre has hit back at the council which has been accused of having a ‘vendetta’ against the theatre which it has has been operating for more than a decade without issue which, it said, meant that planning permission was not needed.

Titchfield Festival Theatre in St Margaret's has accused Fareham Borough Council of blocking its expansion plans. Artistic director Kevin Fraser said the local authority was using "bully boy tactics" after issuing an enforcement notice against its new 450-seat venue.

Artistic director Kevin Fraser said: “The site at St Margaret’s Lane has been in continual use as a theatre facility for 13 years now, a fact which Fareham Borough Councillors are completely aware of. Ten years in constant use is significant, as the use is deemed as lawful after this period of time.” Mr Fraser said internal works contained within the same site only need building regulation and not planning permission.

Titchfield Festival Theatre Limited previously applied for planning permission for a 567-seat theatre behind their smaller existing premises, but this was rejected. Fareham Borough Council has expressed concerns about inadequate parking spots and noise pollution and, as previously reported by The News, borough councillor Nick Walker said it “beggars belief” that a planning permission was not sought after.

But Mr Fraser said that attempts to address parking problems and expand have been thwarted by officials. “The theatre is surrounded by unused, unfarmed derelict land owned by Hampshire County Council,” he added. "We have asked on repeated occasions since 2010 to rent, lease or purchase this land to alleviate the parking problem. Fareham Borough Councillors have stymied our approaches.

"Hampshire County Council refuse to discuss the matter, despite the fact that over the years the rental income would have far exceeded any other income from this unused land.” Mr Fraser added that another approach to buy the land was made in September 2023, but they received no reply.”

He said parking is available on site, at St Margaret’s Nurseries next door and at the nearby Holiday Inn – which is close to the Hampshire County Council guidelines. Mr Fraser said the venue has received no complaints since opening in 2010, despite council concerns about this issue.

Mr Fraser said “The council also states in its press release that the new Arden theatre would lead to a significant increase in noise affecting neighbours. Since this theatre opened, there have been no complaints. Actually, there have been no objections from residents since TFT opened at St Margarets Lane in 2010; indeed, you can barely hear any noise whatsoever outside of the building. Furthermore, most shows end at 10pm and it takes little more than ten minutes for patrons to leave the site.

He added: “TFT is proud that it has turned around a disused factory site that it has occupied as a theatre for over 10 years, and has spent £1.7m of their own money making it into the largest community theatre hub in Europe. We produce more than 40 shows a year at absolutely no cost at all to the public purse.

"Compare this with an ailing town centre with a theatre that was costing over £350k a year to keep going and that the council is now spending £17.1m on refurbishing to give it to a commercial operator at peppercorn rent. TFT’s lawyers have already contested this action by Fareham Borough Council and requested the authority to withdraw it.