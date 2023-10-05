Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hampshire County Council (HCC) members met with representatives from the Titchfield Haven Community Hub (THCH) to talk about plans to sell the visitor’s centre, which THCH had bid for in September. The council said that selling the facility on the open market is necessary to raise crucial funds for the nature reserve despite calls for the community hub to be given the chance to take it over. The reserve faces a projected funding gap of £1.8 million over three years.

Councillor Russell Oppenheimber, cabinet member for countryside and regulatory services said that Haven House required “significant investments to bring the buildings to modern standards”. The challenge coincides with the council facing “one of the biggest budget shortfalls in its history” as a result of “years of underfunding” by central government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The sale of Haven House is a necessary next step to ensure the County Council has sufficient funds for the upkeep of the National Nature Reserve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haven House

“I appreciate the extremely strong local interest in the future of Haven House, and whilst the County Council is not in a position to give away an asset of this value for free, we will take community interests into account when we evaluate offers in due course.”

Haven House was listed on the open market through Savills UK Estate Agents on October 4.

In response, a THCH spokesperson expressed disappointment with the decision but acknowledged that HCC members are aware of the community’s concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our bid – the original one submitted 13 June with the additional proposals sent in on 14 September – will ‘remain on the table’ to be compared with what they receive via Savills.

“For reasons which we frankly do not understand, Councillor Oppenheimer and the officers remain of the view that it would be far better for them to continue with their plan of putting visitor reception and staff facilities in a new building in the backyard,