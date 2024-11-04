A last-ditch attempt is being made to save a theatre which was built without planning permission.

A new 450-seat venue at Titchfield Festival Theatre was due to start being dismantled in October after an independent planning inquiry. But the theatre’s creative director Kevin Fraser said he had been in court this week and the judge ruled the appeal case for the Arden Theatre will be heard again in early 2025.

The government appointed planning inspector Nancy Thomas ruled on August 12 that the £1.7 million Arden Theatre was built without planning permission and must close on October 12 and start being dismantled. The community theatre group had to ensure all the staging, lighting and seating of the 450-seat theatre was removed with the land they excavated filled in by March 12 2025.

Kevin Fraser said the Arden has not been used since October 12 when technically the enforcement action of Fareham Borough Council kicked in.

He said: “However, on October 30, his Honour Judge Milwyn Jarman KC heard our application, challenging the planning inspector’s decision on three points of law.

“He has found that there are arguable grounds on two of those items. This means that a full hearing must take place, probably early in 2025, to determine those grounds and the legality of the decision.

“In the meantime, any enforcement action by Fareham Borough Council against The Arden theatre is stayed.

“Once we have a decision on this matter, we will decide on how we proceed with the future of the Arden Theatre.”

Fareham Borough Council said: “The case will now proceed to a full judicial review of the Planning Inspector’s decision in front of a High Court judge.”