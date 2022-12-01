Tokyo Joe's in Guildhall Walk was allowed to keep its licence by a city council licensing sub-committee at a behind-closed-doors meeting on Wednesday, subject to strict checks being introduced for customers.

The review was called by Hampshire police following the November 5 incident, but a decision notice says councillors were 'not satisfied that this incident, whilst exceptionally serious, should lead to a revocation of the licence'.

Although the hearing was in private, councillors agreed to the 'novel' approach of publishing a full decision notice following a challenge by The News. This was published on Thursday,

Police outside Tokyo Joe's in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, on Saturday night. Four men were stabbed or slashed and were hospitalised.

Charlie Ellins, 20, of Braintree Road, was charged with three counts of wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of Class A drugs.

The licence review was requested on November 7 with an initial council hearing taking place the following day.

Councillors agreed to suspend the nightclub's licence unless metal detectors were installed and measures were introduced to prevent people moving freely to and from neighbouring Astoria. These steps were 'fully implemented' by November 9 and the suspension was lifted.

According to the decision notice, 'the mother of the alleged perpetrator' claimed the premises 'is associated with drugs, violence and rapes,' that improper ID checks 'ought to lead to the closure of the premises' and that 'excessive violence' was used by bouncers who detained the man.

However, it says councillors praised the actions taken on the day and that the incident was an 'isolated' one.

'The sub-committee considered very carefully the representations of the police, who are identified in the statutory guidance as being the lead authority for the crime prevention licensing objective,' it says. 'The police view and evidence is that the premises have co-operated and implemented the required steps allowing the premises to reopen.'

It adds: 'That such a serious incident should occur on licensed premises is of considerable concern, but on balance the sub-committee is not satisfied that this incident, whilst exceptionally serious, should lead to a revocation of the licence in this instance.

'Police evidence confirmed this is an isolated incident of such severity and that there has been significant co-operation before and since, as would be expected from a responsible licence holder.'

It says the length of time the licence has been in place, the number of customers it receives and the historic record of incidents supported this position.

However, two new conditions have been added to the licence:

Random ID checks on top of those carried out on entry. Customers will be asked to provide further proof, such as a name on their debit or credit card or a social media account.

And that metal detectors are installed at all entrances, including from Astoria and that should this equipment be out of order, door staff carry out manual checks with a metal detecting wand.

