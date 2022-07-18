Tory leadership debate: Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt says people 'deserve' to hear debates after Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss pull out of Sky News event

THE next Conservative Party leadership debate has been cancelled after Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss pulled out, with Penny Mordaunt saying that people ‘deserve’ to hear from their leaders.

By Richard Lemmer
Monday, 18th July 2022, 11:37 am
Updated Monday, 18th July 2022, 11:39 am

The debate between the five remaining candidates vying to lead the Tory party and the country was due to go ahead tomorrow night on Sky News.

But staff at the broadcaster have now confirmed the debate has been panned, after former chancellor Rishi Sunak and the foreign secretary Liz Truss said they would not take part.

Portsmouth North MP and Tory leadership contender Penny Mordaunt said it was a ‘shame’ that the debate would not be going ahead.

Handout photo issued by ITV of Penny Mordaunt taking part in Britain's Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate, a head-to-head debate between Conservative party leadership candidates. Picture: Jonathan Hordle/ITV/PA Wire

In a statement sent to journalists, her team said: ‘It’s a shame some colleagues cannot find a way to debate one another in a civil way.

‘Throughout this contest she has never dodged media or shied away from broadcast interviews and debates - people deserve to hear from their leaders.’

Sunak and Truss are reported to have pulled out over concerns about the debates damaging the Conservative Party.

