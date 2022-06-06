More than 50 Tory MPs submitted letters of no confidence, leading to tonight’s vote at the Houses of Parliament.

However, 211 MPs voted their confidence in the Prime Minister this evening, with 148 voting no confidence - meaning more than 40 per cent voted against Johnson.

After the results were announced, Stephen Morgan, Labour MP for Portsmouth South, said: ‘The Tories have shown where their loyalties lie.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the Houses of Parliament, in London, Monday, June 6. Picture: AP Photo/David Cliff.

‘Not with their constituents, but with this lawbreaking PM, whose rudderless, dysfunctional government limps on during a cost of living crisis.

‘Local Tory MPs should now come clean to their constituents about how they voted tonight.’

As reported earlier today by The News, Penny Mordaunt, Conservative MP for Portsmouth North, did not explicitly say how she would vote during tonight’s secret ballot.

However, she did say: said: ‘I didn’t choose this prime minister, I didn’t support him in the leadership contest but he has always had my loyalty because I think that’s what you do when you have a democratic process – you select a leader and then you owe that person your loyalty.

‘That’s always been my approach, whatever differences I’ve had with people and that remains. I’m one of his ministers and I have continued to support him.’

This morning, Suella Braverman, Conservative MP for Fareham, said: ‘@BorisJohnson has my full support.

‘He is delivering for our country: rebuilding after Covid, supporting families with the cost of living and restoring UK leadership around the world.

‘Let’s unite and work together as a team.’

In a tweet from this afternoon, Alan Mak, Conservative MP for Havant, said: ‘I will be continuing my support for our Prime Minister @BorisJohnson in tonight's vote.

‘Our @Conservatives Gover[n]ment will continue getting on with the job of delivering on the country's priorities including economic growth and boosting living standards.’