Sir Roger Gale, who said he was the fourth Conservative MP to vote, said he voted “no confidence” for an “accumulation of factors”.

Speaking to Sky News, Sir Roger said he had questioned the Prime Minister’s judgment ever since the Barnard Castle incident.

“I think all the events in between have just strengthened my view that we need another prime minister,” he said.

Sir Roger also argued the party was “spoilt for choice” for an alternative leader, suggesting that Dominic Raab, Liz Truss, Ben Wallace, Penny Mordaunt and Tom Tugendhat might put their hat in the ring.

He went on say: “This is something that the Prime Minister has brought on himself.