Boris Johnson faced the vote in House of Parliament.
Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, announced the vote this morning in a statement: ‘The threshold of 15 per cent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.
‘In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 today Monday, June 6 — details to be confirmed.
‘The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today.’
Boris Johnson won the vote by 211 to 148.
Last updated: Monday, 06 June, 2022, 21:07
Boris wins but worst result for sitting Tory PM
Boris Johnson wins confidence vote
Sir Graham Brady has announced that PM has won the vote of confidence.
He won by 211 votes to 148
MPs labelled a ‘bunch of lying snakes'
MP accuses rebels of ‘believing their own hype’
Ben Bradley said rebel MPs may be “guilty of believing their own hype” in terms of their success at winning seats but that Boris Johnson won the 2019 election for them.
The Tory MP backed the Prime Minister as a “huge personality” who had helped appeal to people all over the country.
Asked about speculation that the number of no confidence votes had passed 100, he told the BBC: “I’d be surprised and disappointed if that were the case.
“I think people who won those seats in 2019 have to recognise that he won that election.
“He is a huge personality who engaged with people in places where we hadn’t been able to do that.
“A lot of MPs are sometimes maybe guilty of believing their own hype in some of these elections.”
How many votes does Boris Johnson need to remain as PM?
He needs 180 votes to remain as PM tonight.
And the rebels need to reach 180 votes to win as well.
So 180 is the magic number
Voting has concluded
Voting has concluded in a confidence vote in the Prime Minister.
Among the last Conservative MPs to take part was Penistone and Stocksbridge MP Miriam Cates.
Critic of PM says vote is ‘accumulation of factors’
Sir Roger Gale, who said he was the fourth Conservative MP to vote, said he voted “no confidence” for an “accumulation of factors”.
Speaking to Sky News, Sir Roger said he had questioned the Prime Minister’s judgment ever since the Barnard Castle incident.
“I think all the events in between have just strengthened my view that we need another prime minister,” he said.
Sir Roger also argued the party was “spoilt for choice” for an alternative leader, suggesting that Dominic Raab, Liz Truss, Ben Wallace, Penny Mordaunt and Tom Tugendhat might put their hat in the ring.
He went on say: “This is something that the Prime Minister has brought on himself.
“Brexit divided the party – that is absolutely true. It’s curious the party is now divided, not over policy, but over the character of the Prime Minister. That’s quite extraordinary.”
Voting closes in 10 minutes
The voting closes at 8pm.
As a reminder - the results will then be counted and are expected to be announced at around 9pm.
Prominent Red Wall MP votes against PM
Voting queue is starting to ‘dwindle’
The queue of Conservative MPs dwindled following the Prime Minister’s arrival to take part in the confidence vote.
Prominent Conservative ministers continued to arrive to take part in the confidence vote and were able to enter the committee room straight away without waiting.
They included Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi and Home Secretary Priti Patel, who had arrived from the Commons where she was introducing a debate on the National Security Bill.