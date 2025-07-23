Two city councillors have left the Portsmouth Independent Party (PIP) to join Reform UK.

Former Portsmouth Independent Party leader and Paulsgrove councillor George Madgwick announced his departure from PIP alongside Copnor ward member Raymond Dent, with Madgwick leading a new group for Reform UK. This increases the number of political groups on Portsmouth City Council to six.

He said the decision was “not made lightly” but believes Reform UK offers the best chance to “status quo and deliver real, common-sense policies”.

Cllr George Madgwick | via Reform UK

He added he isn’t afraid to “stand alone” on policy positions, whether that’s challenging “unaffordable climate targets” or “virtue signalling” motions that don’t reflect local priorities.

He expressed hope to be part of Reform’s “growth over the coming years”, which he sees resulting in party leader Nigel Farage entering Number 10 and delivering a “better, stronger Britain”.

It was previously reported that Cllr Madgwick had rejected an offer from Mr Farage in June last year, describing the party as non-democratic and saying it’s “up like a business with no real voting or democratic structure.”

But he has now said the party’s constitution is now “a lot stronger” and voiced support for its branch structure, introduced in December last year.

He stated that the “turning point” for leaving PIP and joining Reform was the government’s Local Government Reorganisation (LGR) proposals, which could see Portsmouth City Council abolished and replaced with a larger authority covering Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Havant.

“Where does that leave a Portsmouth dedicated independent party?” he said, adding that LGR has “almost made PIP null and void”. “It would be hypocritical for me to stay in the party when I’m going to start talking about national issues – I want to go further in politics and I need to align myself with the national party.”

He added that other PIP members “were aware of the process” and had chosen to stay “because they still have a strong belief in local democracy”.

The News understands that Cllr Emily Strudwick is expected to take over as the new leader of PIP.

Cllr Raymond Dent | via Reform UK

Cllr Raymond Dent said he shares Madgwick’s belief in putting residents before party politics, praising Reform UK for its “straight-talking, practical solutions”.

He added: "The major parties are increasingly disconnected from reality, and too often local decisions are driven by national party lines instead of what’s right for our communities.”

He said he would continue to fight for Copnor and described Reform as “the future of common sense politics” with his “full support”.