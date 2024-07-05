Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Havant MP Alan Mak has pledged to ‘continue to work for the residents of the Havant constituency’ after retaining his seat following a dramatic recount by fewer than 100 votes.

The Conservative MP addressed the count pledging to work hard for local residents, followed by Labour candidate, Stefanie Harvey, who came with a whisker of winning the seat Mr Mak has held since 2015 calling the result ‘phenomenal’.

Watch the video embedded in this story to see the results being read out - plus the speeches from both Alan Mak and Stefanie Harvey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...