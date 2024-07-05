WATCH: Havant MP Alan Mak pledges to 'continue to work hard' after narrow election victory
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Havant MP Alan Mak has pledged to ‘continue to work for the residents of the Havant constituency’ after retaining his seat following a dramatic recount by fewer than 100 votes.
The Conservative MP addressed the count pledging to work hard for local residents, followed by Labour candidate, Stefanie Harvey, who came with a whisker of winning the seat Mr Mak has held since 2015 calling the result ‘phenomenal’.
Watch the video embedded in this story to see the results being read out - plus the speeches from both Alan Mak and Stefanie Harvey.
For more election results see: General election - local roundup
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.