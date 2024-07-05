WATCH: Dramatic highlights of Portsmouth election results as Penny Mordaunt declares 'I will never stop caring for Portsmouth'
A heartfelt declaration that she will ‘never stop caring for Portsmouth’ has been declared by outgoing Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt who dramatically lost her Portsmouth North seat in last night’s election.
She lost her seat to Labour’s Amanda Martin amidst a swathe of change across the county which resulted in huge losses for the Conservatives - and a landslide victory for Keir Starmer’s Labour.
Watch the video embedded in this story for speeches from Penny Mordaunt, Amanda Martin and Portsmouth South’s returning MP Stephen Morgan - as well as reaction from the city’s two MPs about what they will do for Portsmouth following the results.
For all of the local election results see: General Election live
