WATCH: Revealing birds-eye view shows the latest progress on the Ports Creek sea defences

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2025, 11:08 BST
A birds-eye view of the sea defence work in the north of Portsmouth has revealed the progress that has been made.

The North Portsea Coastal Scheme has been ongoing since September last year. The finished product will see 1.9km of flood defences protecting homes in the city from the Portsbridge roundabout at Hilsea to the east across the top of Foxes Forest.

Updated photos of the Sea Defence works to the North of Portsmouth. Photos by Alex Shuteplaceholder image
The design includes a sloped earth embankment with a footpath along the top of it which will also have a rock armour toe to dissipate wave energy, preventing more erosion of the shoreline.

Photographer Alex Shute headed to the site this week to provide a birds-eye view of the progress that has been made.

Watch the video embedded in this article to see the latest developments of the North Portsea Coastal Scheme:

