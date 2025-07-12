WATCH: Revealing birds-eye view shows the latest progress on the Ports Creek sea defences
The North Portsea Coastal Scheme has been ongoing since September last year. The finished product will see 1.9km of flood defences protecting homes in the city from the Portsbridge roundabout at Hilsea to the east across the top of Foxes Forest.
The design includes a sloped earth embankment with a footpath along the top of it which will also have a rock armour toe to dissipate wave energy, preventing more erosion of the shoreline.
Photographer Alex Shute headed to the site this week to provide a birds-eye view of the progress that has been made.
Watch the video embedded in this article to see the latest developments of the North Portsea Coastal Scheme:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.