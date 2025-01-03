Waterlooville Town Centre Regeneration meeting to take place in January - find out when
Havant Borough Council will be holding a meeting on Waterlooville Town Centre’s regeneration scheme on Wednesday, January 8 at 7pm. Members of the council’s regeneration team will be on hand at Waterlooville Community Centre to present the upcoming changes and also take questions and feedback from the public.
The last meeting took place in July where eight businesses were announced as recipients of a grant as part of a vacant shop scheme. Since then a lot of changes have been made, especially in Wellington Way, with a number of new businesses having already opened.
Most recently, a pop up shop was unveiled with Vintage Trainers Ltd becoming the first inhabitants just before Christmas. However, the opening of new businesses is just one of the ways the council is hoping to encourage footfall in the area.
Plans to install a park, green spaces, and make access easier for pedestrians and cyclists were on display at the town’s Masterplan exhibition in March last year.
The meeting on Wednesday will provide residents the opportunity to hear about the progress of the masterplan and what the next steps of the town’s regeneration will be. Details of the newly established Waterlooville Business Association are also set to be discussed.
