More than 100 local residents gathered at Wates House in Wallington Hill this morning (Saturday, March 1) to call for the government to think again about the proposal from the Home Office to use the 27-apartment building as temporary accommodation for people seeking asylum in the UK.

This has led to opposition to the plans from some local residents fearing the impact on local services and are instead calling for the building to be left to provide much-needed accommodation for local people.

It comes as local MP Suella Braverman, who was not at the protest, described her disappointment that Fareham Borough Council has decided not to buy Wates House to effectively stop the proposals from going ahead.

The Fareham MP said: “Obviously it’s disappointing that Fareham Borough Council has decided not to purchase the property. They have failed to properly consider the possibility of leasing the property from the owner which is a viable alternative solution.

“I’ve learnt one thing in politics in the last decade: where there is political will, there is a way. If the Council wanted to prevent asylum-seekers from occupying this property, they could take action to do so.

“From today’s peaceful protest, it’s clear that local people feel very strongly about this.”

She urged residents to continue to sign her petition to urge Fareham Borough Council to take over the property and save Wates House at https://www.suellabraverman.co.uk/campaigns/petition-stop-wates-house-asylum-plans

Wates House Protest near Wates House against plans for homes in Fareham to be used for asylum seekers Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010325-31)

Protesters on the footbridge over Wallington Way Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010325-44)

Protesters on the footbridge over Wallington Way, Fareham near Wates House against plans for homes in Fareham to be used for asylum seekers Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010325-38)

Chris Douglas speaking, right. Protest near Wates House against plans for homes in Fareham to be used for asylum seekers Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010325-30)