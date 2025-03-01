Council rule out buying Wates House to stop it being used for asylum seekers

A plea for a council to buy a property so that it cannot be used to house asylum seekers has been rejected - because a previous attempt to buy it has already fallen through.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fareham Borough Council has been petitioned to buy Wates House in Wallingdon Hill as opposition grows to Home Office plans to buy the 27-apartment building comprising of nine one bedroom flats and 18 two-bedroom flats.

Local MP Suella Braverman has been among those leading the charge against the homes being used in this way, with Fareham Borough Council also raising concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However the council has ruled out buying the building for temporary accommodation as it said it has already looked at this option and had made an offer to buy it last year with a sale price agreed in March.

Fareham Borough Council | Fareham Borough Council

But it said it ultimately decided against this because it did not meet safety standards and was the wrong type of housing needed in the borough with the homes not large enough.

In a statement the council explained: “The council received the survey from its technical advisors which stated: ‘The building is not currently safe to occupy in our opinion, and we do not recommend FBC to proceed with the purchase until matters detailed in this report and the valuation are resolved.’

“The survey was shared with the owner in order that identified defects could be rectified and, in September 2024, a separate report was supplied to the council by the owner, along with a defects’ tracker. The council takes its own due diligence relating to fire and safety very seriously and cannot comment on the extent of due diligence that other parties choose to take.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the meantime, over the last year the context of housing need in the Borough has changed significantly. At the time the council was seeking to purchase Wates House, there were over 70 households placed in B&Bs.

“During 2024 the council has taken a multi-pronged approach to successfully reduce the number of B&B placements from 70+ households to less than 15. There are already plans in motion to reduce this further following various acquisitions including the purchase of the Birks site in the town centre.

“Consequently, taking all of these factors into account, the council withdrew from the purchase.”

Suella Braverman, Conservative MP for Fareham and Waterlooville

Fareham Borough Council said that since early 2024 the council has allocated two-bedroom properties for 79 households across the borough with general needs, with two-bedroom properties more abundant in the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of households on the council’s waiting list has also reduced from 600 to approximately 300 households.

“There is a significant shortage of properties available in the private rented sector, and the council considers Wates House as a positive addition in the town centre to address that shortage. Clearly that would be a decision for the owner.”

The council has also revealed that it was initially approached in November 2023 with a proposal to house 72 asylum seekers at Wates House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after objections from the council and police, as well as Suella Braverman this did not go ahead. The council had understood in January 2024 that the Home Office had dropped Wates House from its consideration.