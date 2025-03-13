Wildlife groups celebrate government decision to block Tipner West development

Aerial view of the Tipner West site as it is currently. | Photo: © Strong Island

The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust and the RSPB have welcomed the government’s decision to reject the Portsmouth City Council's plans for Tipner West.

Both organisations have described the recent decision to block the council's plans for a large-scale development as a “victory” for wildlife, ensuring the protection of vital habitats.

The council had intended to build at least 800 homes on the site, located on the north-west corner of Portsea Island, alongside a marine employment hub and improved sea defences.

However, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Angela Rayner, ruled that the public benefits of the proposed development did not outweigh the ecological damage it would cause.

It was suggested that a nature reserve could be included to the south of the site, alongside a reduced-scale employment hub and housing development.

Debbie Tann, chief executive of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, said: “We are pleased that the Government has closed the door on proposals that would have seen development trashing both important harbour habitats and legal safeguards.

"The new direction for Tipner West opens up the opportunity for nature-positive plans that can bring real and lasting benefits for communities, the economy, and wildlife.

“The suggested inclusion of a nature reserve at the south of the site is a significant step forward and will be essential in safeguarding the habitats that provide vital feeding and roosting grounds for threatened wading bird species.

Portsmouth Harbour and the wider Solent area are home to 30 per cent of the UK’s over-wintering population of dark-bellied brent geese, as well as dunlin, black-tailed godwits, and many other wintering waders.

Gemma Cantelo, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds England head of policy and advocacy, said: "We are pleased to see that the UK Government recognises and agrees that this development should not be delivered at the expense of the internationally important wildlife site within and surrounding Tipner West in Portsmouth.

“Tipner’s coastal grassland and neighbouring mudflats are home to large numbers of wintering birds like Brent Geese, Black-tailed Godwit and Dunlin, alongside diverse fish and invertebrate species.

“This is a win for nature, people and the local community. We thank the many thousands of people who stood together with RSPB and Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust to help safeguard this precious area and deliver a greener future for local people and future generations.

Both Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust and the RSPB say they are open to working with Portsmouth City Council to ensure a nature-positive future for Tipner West - one that not only protects but enhances the environment.

The council leader, councillor Steve Pitt, said the decision allows his administration to move ahead with the project “with a different balance of nature, employment and housing” alongside adequate flood defences.