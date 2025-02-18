Wildlife trust and councillors unite to save endangered chalk streams

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust has teamed up with 215 local councillors in an open letter to Government ministers, urging them for stronger protections for chalk streams.

The letter, sent to Housing Secretary Angela Rayner and Environment Secretary Steve Reed, follows reports that the Government has delayed the Chalk Stream Recovery Pack, which was meant to protect these important habitats.

Chalk streams are rare, crystal-clear rivers found primarily in England, fed by underground aquifers. They support unique ecosystems, hosting diverse wildlife like kingfishers, brown trout, and the endangered white-clawed crayfish.

The councillors, from across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, want the Government to include protections for chalk streams and their surrounding areas in the Planning and Infrastructure Bill. They believe these measures are essential to save these delicate ecosystems while still allowing for new housing developments.

Debbie Tann, chief executive of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, said: “It's incredibly encouraging to see local councillors putting party politics aside and coming together in a united commitment to protect our precious chalk streams. These rare and unique ecosystems, flowing through our counties, are among the most beautiful and biodiverse habitats in the world. Their crystal-clear waters, fed by underground aquifers, teem with life, from delicate aquatic plants to iconic species like kingfishers and brown trout.”

She added: “The future of chalk streams, however, hangs in the balance. Without specific, robust protections embedded into planning policy, we risk these irreplaceable and fragile habitats being damaged or even destroyed. Only decisive Government action can ensure that these extraordinary waterways continue to provide vital habitats for the diverse wildlife that depends on them.”

Councillors from across the region have spoken out about the importance of protecting these streams. Cllr Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: “I am very happy to support this important campaign to protect our globally important chalk streams. It is great to see there is broad support for this campaign across political lines and shows that protecting our environment goes beyond party politics.”

Cllr Paul Harvey, leader of Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council, warned: “Our precious chalk streams are under threat as never before. We risk losing them forever if we do not stop dumping sewage and polluting them as companies like Thames Water are on a daily basis. We have a responsibility in Basingstoke and Deane to protect the River Loddon, Test and Enborne.”

Chalk streams are among the rarest ecosystems in the world, with 85 per cent of them found only in England. But pollution, overuse, and neglect have put them at great risk.

Cllr Chris Jarman, Isle of Wight councillor for Totland and Colwell, highlighted their importance, saying: “Chalk streams are a rare and unique habitat​... Their exceptionally clean, cool, oxygen-rich water supports a diverse array of wildlife, including threatened species like the white-clawed crayfish.”

With only 15 per cent of UK rivers in good condition, the need for action is urgent. Councillors are calling for stronger rules to regulate water companies and stop harmful sewage dumping that damages these vital habitats.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust’s Save Our Chalk Streams Campaign has already gained widespread support, with nearly 700 people asking the Government to act. The Trust is now urging the public to reach out to their local councillors and ask for better protection for chalk streams.

For more information on the Save Our Chalk Streams Campaign, visit hiwwt.org.uk.