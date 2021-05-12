'Would be a class addition': Readers react to South Parade Pier crazy golf plans

The proposed crazy golf club at the beach off South Parade Pier. Picture: South Parade Pier/Chris Flint Associates Ltd

The News reported yesterday that the owners of South Parade Pier are seeking permission to build the 600 sq m leisure site.

They also want to build a small reception area, on the shingle to the west of the pier.

However a total of 85 local residents have objected to the scheme online.

Among the objections, Gillian Silk from nearby Tudor Rose Court, said: ‘The beach belongs to Portsmouth - our city - and all those who visit and care about it.

‘I don't think the council should approve expropriating such a vast area of prime public beach for commercial gain and visual harm to the natural environment.’

Despite the objections from residents, readers in the comment section of The News’ Facebook page were much more excited about the plans. #

Andy Primmett wrote: ‘Would be a class addition especially after all the hard work put into the pier to save it.'

Leigh Sweeney said: ‘It's a good idea, bring more visitors.’

Mario Sammut wrote: ‘Private investment in Portsmouth that isn’t retirement flats should be welcomed and encouraged.’

Neil Thornton-turp said: ‘Think someone finally thinking of doing something for attractions to Portsmouth (is) good.’

Paul Barratt added: ‘Anything to tidy the seafront/prom up has to be a good thing.’

But some of our readers were critical of the design of the golf course.

Patrick Burchell wrote: ‘A good idea but needs to look a lot better than sand bags, something like the one at Clarence Pier.’

Alexsis Seed added: ‘To be honest I thought it would look much more professional than this! I know it’s just an ‘artists impression’ but looks like something someone has knocked up on their weekend off!’

