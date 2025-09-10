Police were called to a public meeting hosted by Your Party, the new political group founded by Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana, which was disrupted by demonstrators.

The event at Fratton Community Centre last night (September 10) was billed as a chance for people to “add your ideas” on how the party should approach government issues.

However, members of the Portsmouth Patriots, a group involved in recent anti-asylum protests, marched down Fratton Road waving flags before demonstrating and chanting outside the centre.

A Stand Up To Racism Portsmouth spokesperson said: “People on their way to the meeting were able to warn the organisers so they could lock the doors of Fratton Community Centre. When the far right arrived, they tried to force the door open, with the organisers having to hold it shut.

“Some people due to attend were unable to reach the meeting due to the far-right mob.

“Later, the police arrived and acted as security on the door so other users of the community centre could safely access the building.”

They added that a group of disabled children taking part in a dance class upstairs were left distressed by the shouting outside.

“The police remonstrated with the mob to keep their noise down. After five minutes, they were at it again with their megaphones, screaming obscenities.”

The group said the meeting later continued successfully in another room and suggested the protest was organised under the “misaprehension” that Jeremy Corbyn was attending.

Hampshire Police confirmed they were called to the scene. A spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a protest outside of the Fratton Community Centre on Trafalgar Place, Fratton on Tuesday 9 September.

“Local officers attended and facilitated a protest.

“No criminal offences were identified and we liaised with the community centre.

“The group then dispersed.

“Policing these events requires us to balance the rights of those lawfully protesting, and the rights of others to go about their lives without being subject to unacceptable disruption, whilst keeping the public safe.

“Our priority with protests is always public safety.”

Members of Portsmouth Patriots were approached for comment.