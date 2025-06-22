From live music and delicious food trucks to Ems Friendly Farm, a dog show, a display of classic cars and a funfair, there was something for everyone to get involved with - and the event certainly went down a treat.
1. Portchester Gala
Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
2. Portchester Gala
Pictured: TS Tenacity Nautical Training Corps
Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
3. Portchester Gala
Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman
4. Portchester Gala
Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman