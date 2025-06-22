Portchester Gala kicks off summer with live music, classic cars and funfair - discover 9 vibrant pictures

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Jun 2025, 16:14 BST

The sun was shining down on people as they enjoyed a day of summer fun.

Hundreds of people turned out at Portchester Castle on Saturday, June 21 for its Portchester Gala which has kicked the summer season off in style.

From live music and delicious food trucks to Ems Friendly Farm, a dog show, a display of classic cars and a funfair, there was something for everyone to get involved with - and the event certainly went down a treat.

From live music, delicious food trucks, a dog show and a funfair, there was heaps of fun to get involved in at the Portchester Gala at Portchester Castle this weekend. Picture: Alec Chapman

1. Portchester Gala

From live music, delicious food trucks, a dog show and a funfair, there was heaps of fun to get involved in at the Portchester Gala at Portchester Castle this weekend. Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

From live music, delicious food trucks, a dog show and a funfair, there was heaps of fun to get involved in at the Portchester Gala at Portchester Castle this weekend. Pictured: TS Tenacity Nautical Training Corps Picture: Alec Chapman

2. Portchester Gala

From live music, delicious food trucks, a dog show and a funfair, there was heaps of fun to get involved in at the Portchester Gala at Portchester Castle this weekend. Pictured: TS Tenacity Nautical Training Corps Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

Portchester Gala attracted huge crowds this weekend as the castle hosted a range of stalls, food trucks, a dog show, a funfair and much more. Picture: Alec Chapman

3. Portchester Gala

Portchester Gala attracted huge crowds this weekend as the castle hosted a range of stalls, food trucks, a dog show, a funfair and much more. Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

From live music, delicious food trucks, a dog show and a funfair, there was heaps of fun to get involved in at the Portchester Gala at Portchester Castle this weekend. Picture: Alec Chapman

4. Portchester Gala

From live music, delicious food trucks, a dog show and a funfair, there was heaps of fun to get involved in at the Portchester Gala at Portchester Castle this weekend. Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

