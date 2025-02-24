Portsdown Road closed in both directions as emergency services respond to house fire

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 09:51 GMT
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 13:20 GMT
A road closure has been in place since earlier this morning due to a house fire.

Portsdown Road has been closed in both directions from Portsview Road and Southampton Road (A27) this morning (February 24).

Emergency services have attended a significant house fire in Portsdown Road. | Sarah Standing

The road closure in Portchester was due to a ‘police incident’ and it has now been confirmed that emergency services were attending a house fire.

The closure is currently still in place while services deal with the incident and a number of fire crew are remain at the scene.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for a comment.

For more information, click here.

