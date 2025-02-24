Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A road closure has been in place since earlier this morning due to a house fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsdown Road has been closed in both directions from Portsview Road and Southampton Road (A27) this morning (February 24).

Emergency services have attended a significant house fire in Portsdown Road. | Sarah Standing

The road closure in Portchester was due to a ‘police incident’ and it has now been confirmed that emergency services were attending a house fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure is currently still in place while services deal with the incident and a number of fire crew are remain at the scene.