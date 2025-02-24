Portsdown Road closed in both directions due to police incident

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 08:07 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 08:07 BST

A police road closure has been put in place this morning.

Portsdown Road from Portsview Avenue to Southampton Road has been closed in both directions due to a police incident this morning (February 24).

The incident was first reported to AA at 7.13am and there is only minor traffic in the area as a result.

The AA said: “Road closed due to police incident on Portsdown Road both ways from Portsview Avenue to A27 Southampton Road. Traffic is coping well.”

The police have been contacted for a comment.

