Portsdown Road closed in both directions due to police incident
A police road closure has been put in place this morning.
Portsdown Road from Portsview Avenue to Southampton Road has been closed in both directions due to a police incident this morning (February 24).
The incident was first reported to AA at 7.13am and there is only minor traffic in the area as a result.
The AA said: “Road closed due to police incident on Portsdown Road both ways from Portsview Avenue to A27 Southampton Road. Traffic is coping well.”
The police have been contacted for a comment.
