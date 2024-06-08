Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Red Arrows are due to be flying over Southsea today for a full display to mark Portsmouth Armed Forces Day.

The display will commence at approximately 3:20pm and it will consist of synchronised, formation aerobatics, followed by a more dynamic second half. Once the Red Arrows have finished the display in Southsea, they will be flying back to a base in Bournemouth. This means that some areas in Hampshire will be able to see the majestic aerobatic team during the display and on the team’s return.

The Red Arrows display today will be the team’s second appearance in Hampshire in less than a week as they completed a flypast for the Southsea Common’s D-Day 80 event which was held on June 5. The flypast concluded the morning event which welcomed the King, Queen, Prince of Wales and politicians including Kier Starmer, David Cameron and Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak. Today’s display will be much longer and will consist of impressive and complex manoeuvres which are sure to wow onlookers.

Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 80 national commemorative event. Photo by Chris Moorhouse.

Here is where and when you will be able to see the Red Arrows today:

Portsmouth Display - 3:30pm

Vicinity of Bembridge - 3:52pm

South West of Selsey Hill - 3:54pm

North West of Chilgrove - 3:57pm

East of Clanfield - 3:58pm

North East of Southwick - 3:59pm

Lee-on-the-Solent - 4pm

North East of Cowes - 4:01pm

North East of Thorney Hill - 4:04pm

Bournemouth - 4:05pm

Times and routes may vary due to weather conditions and other requirements.