Guildhall saw 7,500 people pass through its doors over the weekend as the prominent and beloved Comic Con took place.

Event Director, Nick Coles, said “The reviews and feedback for this year’s Con have been incredible – the event just gets better and better every year! We thank all of our partners who make Portsmouth Comic Con what it is, but most importantly thank all of our visitors who create the magical and inclusive atmosphere we are renowned for so that everyone can attend and feel welcome. Next year’s event falls on Star Wars weekend, 3rd and 4th May, and we are already full of ideas to make Portsmouth Comic Con 2025 even more amazing.”