Portsmouth Comic Con announces dates for 2025 - here's when and how to get tickets
The event, which took place on May 11 and 12, was a huge success with thousands attending - and to make things even better, the dates for 2025 have already been announced. Due to take place on May 3 and 4, 2025, the event will be returning for another year with the lineup and guests to be revealed in due course.
This year, the event went down a treat with people having the opportunity to immerse themselves in fabulous experiences including the Jurassic World experience and the Strangely Marvellous Wizarding Walk-Through.
Event Director, Nick Coles, said “The reviews and feedback for this year’s Con have been incredible – the event just gets better and better every year! We thank all of our partners who make Portsmouth Comic Con what it is, but most importantly thank all of our visitors who create the magical and inclusive atmosphere we are renowned for so that everyone can attend and feel welcome. Next year’s event falls on Star Wars weekend, 3rd and 4th May, and we are already full of ideas to make Portsmouth Comic Con 2025 even more amazing.”
The super early bird tickets are now on sale with theoption to purchase Saturday and Sunday tickets individually and weekend tickets for £33. Ticket prices vary depending on the time that you wish to enter the venue as there are different time slots.
