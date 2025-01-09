Portsmouth couple with dream of creating 'lovely home' to appear on Ant & Dec's Limitless Win
Aaron Mackay and David George will be appearing on the ITV game show on Saturday, January 11, in an ‘emotional’ bid to take home life-changing money.
The couple, both from Portsmouth, are hoping to win enough money to be able to create a ‘lovely home’ so they can start a family.
Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win is a game show where contestants answer questions to try and bank money, with no limit to how much they can win.
Aaron, who is a marketing office at the King’s Theatre, said: “We’ve recently started the adoption process, so a chance to win some money would really help us with the house and to start our family. Being on Limitless Win is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“We think our personalities and passion will give us the energy and luck to do well, but we also want this experience no matter what the outcome. You have one life and it’s important to enjoy each moment.”
In preparation, the couple have created spreadsheets containing general knowledge and they have been trying to obtain as much information as they can.
They said the strategy is to learn the knowledge and hope the right questions come up on the day.
David, who is a postman, said: “I also think it’s good to see more same-sex couples on tv - we just want to enjoy our lives, be ourselves and encourage others to do the same. Plus, we love Ant and Dec. Who doesn’t?
“We’re very much thinking of the children we want to have soon; it’s about securing the best future for them, and us, and having a lovely home.”
