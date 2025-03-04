Residents are being invited to the Rose Gardens this weekend to honour the people that died during Covid.

On March 23, 2020 it was announced that the country would enter a lockdown as a result of Covid-19.

During this difficult time, thousands of people died and Portsmouth City Council are hosting a service this weekend to remember them.

A service and ceremony is taking place in Southsea this weekend to mark five years since the pandemic happened and to remember the people that died during this time. | PCC

Taking place on March 9, 2025, the service and ceremony will start at 9am at the Rose Gardens in Southsea.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council said: "It is important to commemorate those who have passed away as a result of the pandemic, while also acknowledging the remarkable displays of hope and unity that emerged during this time.

“Communities rallied together to support one another, volunteers selflessly offered their assistance, and frontline workers bravely risked their own well-being to save lives.

Residents are being invited to come together to remember and honour those who lost their lives during the pandemic and to recognize the incredible acts of kindness and dedication displayed during this challenging period.