Portsmouth service to mark five years since Covid-19 and honour people that died during pandemic
On March 23, 2020 it was announced that the country would enter a lockdown as a result of Covid-19.
During this difficult time, thousands of people died and Portsmouth City Council are hosting a service this weekend to remember them.
Taking place on March 9, 2025, the service and ceremony will start at 9am at the Rose Gardens in Southsea.
Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council said: "It is important to commemorate those who have passed away as a result of the pandemic, while also acknowledging the remarkable displays of hope and unity that emerged during this time.
“Communities rallied together to support one another, volunteers selflessly offered their assistance, and frontline workers bravely risked their own well-being to save lives.
“This event provides an opportunity for us all to gather as a community and reflect in the peaceful setting of the Rose Gardens."
Residents are being invited to come together to remember and honour those who lost their lives during the pandemic and to recognize the incredible acts of kindness and dedication displayed during this challenging period.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.